‘Wind’ farm cuts emissions

City of Casey’s first wind turbine and battery storage system has been installed at Myuna Farm in Doveton.

Since 2004, the farm has reduced greenhouse emissions by 84 per cent with LED lighting, insulation upgrades, a 30kW solar photovoltaic system and community electric vehicle charger.

“The wind turbine will continue to decrease Myuna Farm’s reliance on traditional energy sources further supporting energy cost reductions,” Casey CEO Glenn Patterson said.

“This, in turn, allows Myuna Farm to allocate more resources towards the care and conservation of the farm animals and the enhancement of its popular educational programs.”

Mr Patterson said the council hopes it inspires community members to “embrace renewable energy solutions”.