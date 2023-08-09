Dandenong boy expected to be charged over station hold-ups

A Dandenong boy is expected to be charged with armed robbery and attempted robbery over a series of alleged hold-ups at train stations.

He was among three teenage boys tried to rob a female at Southland train station about 8am on Tuesday 8 August, Transit CIU detectives say.

The trio then caught a train from Cheltenham to Mentone where one of them allegedly produced a knife and demanded property from a 14-year-old boy.

The group fled and were arrested nearby.

No one was physically injured, police say.

A 14-year-old Dandenong boy is expected to be charged on summons with armed robbery and attempted robbery.

A 13-year-old Ringwood boy was cautioned, and a 17-year-old Elwood boy exonerated and released pending further enquiries.