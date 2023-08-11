Clyde North man arrested after illegal gaming venue bust

Police have arrested a 37-year-old Clyde North man and are expected to charge him with a string of offences after alleging a venue Notting Hill warehouse was operating as a gambling business despite having no licence to do so.

Police executed a gaming and liquor warrant at a Notting Hill warehouse on Blackburn Road on Wednesday 2 August at about 8pm

Ten people were gambling inside when police attended and seized gaming tables, gaming cards, poker chips, cash, phones and alcohol.

Police arrested the Clyde North man, who is expected to be charged on summons with conducting unauthorised gambling, advertising unauthorised gambling, providing a place for unauthorised gambling, selling liquor without a licence, consuming liquor on unlicensed premises and having liquor on unlicensed premises.

A further 12 people at the venue were interviewed and are assisting police with their inquiries.

The operation forms part of a month-long State Liquor Unit investigation into illegal gambling and trade of alcohol.

The Victorian Gaming and Casino Control Commission and Monash Council supported the effort.

To report further information, contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.