Level crossings on the chopping block

The State Government’s Level Crossing Removal Project has attracted a mixture of opinions on its success and overall value during Parliament last week.

During the Legislative Assembly sitting on Tuesday 15 August, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan moved a motion to note that the State Government has removed 72 level crossings; promised to remove 75 level crossings by 2027, putting it two years ahead of schedule; and will remove a total of 110 level crossings by 2030.

Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas said the removal of the Clyde Road level crossing and upgrades to Berwick station were among the local highlights for the project.

“In addition to removing the level crossing, that whole Berwick station precinct was upgraded, and there is a new bus interchange there with more sheltered seating, a drop-off area, bicycle storage and new pedestrian connections as well. All of this makes it much easier for members of my community to be getting about,” she said.

Mr Maas said the highlights of the Berwick station project also included 140 new car spaces and 37,000 trees, shrubs and grasses which were planted in that new pocket park on Clyde Road around the Berwick station.

“It is not only about beautification of the area, it is also making it easier for people to travel, whether they are walking or whether they are cycling,” he said.

“Removing that dangerous and very congested level crossing has made journeys safer for the community, including the 22,000 vehicles passing under that rail line every single day.”

Mr Maas said other highlights included the level crossing removal at Hallam Road, as well as the ongoing Webb Street project in Narre Warren which began last September

“They are big works, because not only is the level crossing being removed, there is also an elevated rail bridge over the road being constructed,” he said.

“The community will enjoy more seating and shelter, including a new air-conditioned waiting room; new elevated platforms will be accessed by lifts and stairs; and the station will include new toilet facilities as well as an updated ticket office and kiosk.

“Removing the crossing will improve safety, reduce congestion and allow for more trains to run more often.”

Opposition spokesperson for transport infrastructure David Southwick moved an alternative motion that the house notes that two successive Auditor-General reports have found flaws with the business case put forward for level crossing removals, leading to billions in budget blowouts and calls on the State Government to release costings for every level crossing removal project it has undertaken.

Berwick MP Brad Battin echoed the sentiments of Mr Southwick in his statement to Parliament.

“Not everybody thinks it is a fantastic idea,” he said.

“However, what I do say is that with level crossing removals overall there have been some good results, so I will not deny that.

“I do note in the motion, though, they seem to skip anything about cost: about the cost overruns, about some of the issues with some of the prices on it, about how it has impacted on the housing prices, about the changes from the Big Build and what it has done to building a house in Victoria, about the change in the way of trying to find a tradie to get a house built.”

Mr Battin said the Beaconsfield project had cost $100 million, caused the removal of parkland and the loss of 360 recently introduced car parks.

“At the Beaconsfield railway station, people living with a disability cannot get the train unless they go to the end of the railway station on a platform, whether rain, hail or shine, where there is no cover and they have got no option other than to get wet or sit out in the extreme heat whilst they are waiting for a train,” he said.

“That is simply not fair.

“People with disability deserve respect so that when they get to the railway station they will be treated the same.”

Mr Battin said it w going through the oldest house in Beaconsfield

“They are going to be taking off the back end of that house, a house rebuilt by Ian Cole, which is one of the most stunning properties in Beaconsfield,” he said.

“The family that lives there is obviously getting paid out by the government.

“Next to it is a tree that we have had to fight and fight and fight to keep because the original plans took out that tree along with the house.”

Mr Battin said the State Government had a number of local issues they should tackle before removing level crossings, such as funding an MRI machine to the Casey Hospital, completing works to improve the Thompsons Road and Berwick-Cranbourne Road intersection, introducing more sporting grounds or upgrading the Beaconsfield station itself.

“I say to the government: it is your choice; it is your call,” he said.

“You have decided not to upgrade Beaconsfield station at all, and I think you should hang your heads in shame on that.

“It has been called for for a long period of time.”