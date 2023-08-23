Bus service cancelled for blind support group

By Matthew Sims

Pearcedale resident Robyn Williams has had to drive all the way to Hallam and back home to allow her legally blind husband Norm to take part in the Hallam Vision Australia recreational program, after Vision Australia discontinued its bus service across its recreational programs throughout the South East.

The Hallam group meets every Thursday at the Hallam Senior Citizens Centre between 10am and 2pm, with more than 20 people attending to have a chat each week.

However, a Vision Australia spokesperson said they were unable to find enough volunteers to retain the bus service.

“Vision Australia has made the decision to cease providing bus transport for participants in its recreational programs in southeast Melbourne,” the spokesperson said.

“Vision Australia has provided this bus transport thanks to volunteer drivers, however challenges around ensuring there are sufficient adequately trained volunteers means the organisation can no longer guarantee a consistent and equitable service across the region.”

The Vision Australia spokesperson said they were aware the programs were an essential part of the participants’ weekly activities.

“We understand the recreation programs provide an important social outlet for participants,” the spokesperson said.

“Vision Australia is currently exploring options, including other regional community transport services, that may be able to support recreational program participants.”

Mrs Williams said the program had become a highlight of her husband’s week and was invaluable to all participants.

“They can actually speak to each other,” she said.

“They all have something to chat about.

“They learn things from each other.”

Consisting of three buses with a capacity of nine people each, Mrs Williams said the bus service allowed her husband to make the half-hour trip to Hallam each week.

“They want to be a little bit more independent,” she said.

“I’ve never fought so hard for people.”

Mr Williams said the change had been disruptive.

“Services have been withdrawn,” he said.

“They’ve totally mixed up people.”

Mrs Williams said her husband had dealt with the disruptions well.

“I’ve probably got one of the best people that’s got an ailment,” she said.

“He’s taken it extremely well.”

Mrs Williams said she hoped Vision Australia was able to reinstate the bus service as soon as possible.

“I really want to go back to what they had,” she said.

Vision Australia is currently advertising for applications for volunteers to drive a nine-seater mini bus and assist with recreation program being conducted in Frankston and Hallam.

The advertised role involves supporting clients with a variety of needs and the program is designed to provide social and recreational opportunities.