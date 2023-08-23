Can-do manufacturer unveils $80m expansion

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Driven by customers’ growing thirst for cans, a Dandenong South manufacturer has unveiled an $80 million speedier and multi-sized production line.

The market-leading Orora Beverage produces an astounding 1 billion drink cans a year – comprising many of the popular canned drinks such as Coke, VB and Mount Franklin.

Its new multi-sized can production line opened in June to meet soaring demand for trendy 200 mL boutique-sized cans for soft drinks, alcohol and kombuchea.

“The cans business has been growing strongly and hence the investments that we have made,” president Simon Bromell said.

“Some of that growth clearly comes from sustainability cues of cans relative to plastic.

“Some of it comes from consumer preference which is particularly craft beer playing a strong role.”

Customers were also launching new brands in the smaller, streamlined cans, Bromell said.

Orora – with unspecified support from the State Government – invested $110 million in the Dandenong expansion as well as its Ballarat ends facility.

Most of the 18 extra jobs created are in Dandenong, adding to Orora’s 250-strong workforce in Victoria.

An impressed Industry and Innovation and Manufacturing Sovereignty Minister Ben Carroll and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams toured the plant on 23 August.

They saw the metal being mechanically and chemically treated and cured into the can shape – at a rate of about 300 cans a minute.

The recyclable cans are bdecorated using an eight-colour paint machine. They are dried, washed, checked and stacked in towers ready for shipping to its customers for filling.

The factory’s new wastewater treatment plant was also on show. Open since January, it allows Orora to reuse 50 per cent of its water for washing.

At the visit, Mr Carroll said: “It is wonderful to see this important supply chain for our manufacturing sovereignty.

“It shows you why food and fibre is such an important part of the manufacturing story in Victoria.”

Ms Williams lauded the Government-private partnership, which enhanced Orora’s operations and created local jobs.

“It’s great to see household products that most people would be familiar with being made right here in Dandenong.

“In that respect, we’re quiet achievers.

“This is one of many operations in our area that produces the products that are in our fridges, on our dinner tables, in our pantries – and that most people would not be aware of.”

Orora produces cans from aluminium coil – made from mostly recycled material. It has been imported from Thailand, Korea and South Africa since the closure of the Geelong Alcoa smelter in 2014.

In response, Mr Carroll said the Government was always looking at its procurement policies to support local businesses.

“Whether it’s steel, whether it’s aluminium, we do want to really support local.

“That’s something I can certainly take offline and work with different suppliers to get that grade (of aluminium) to suit this.”

Government support for advanced manufacturers includes its $15 million Made in Victoria – Industry R&D Infrastructure Fund and its $20 million Manufacturing and Industry Sovereignty Fund.