Library ‘missing links’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Library-starved residents in Noble Park and Keysborough South are demanding services closer to home, according to Greater Dandenong Council feedback.

The council area has reportedly the second-fewest libraries per capita in Victoria (1.25 per 100,000 residents), with no physical libraries in Noble Park, Keysborough and Keysborough South.

Keysborough South Ward councillor Rhonda Garad said the lack of library access in these suburbs was “compounding” residents’ disadvantage.

“You can’t address it with just satellite library access.”

Affluent inner-Melbourne councils such as Stonnington had five times the number of libraries per capita as Greater Dandenong, Cr Garad said.

The situation that should be “reversed” in Greater Dandenong to “address the far greater need”.

Citing a 2022 Victorian Public Libraries Census report, Cr Garad said libraries were needed as a ‘safe’ place and to access learning programs.

“When you look at the bigger picture, Greater Dandenong has one of the most digitally excluded populations and very low literacy and English-speaking rates.

“This means that the disadvantage for our residents is further compounded.

“This is a very concerning situation when you look at the significant reduction in State Government funding for libraries.”

However, Keysborough Ward Tim Dark said his constituents weren’t reporting a demand for better libraries.

With the rise of online communication, libraries could be “a bit redundant” for some residents, he said.

“It could be the catalyst for things changing. They may be saying why do we need to use those services?”

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said there was a “high demand for library services” but “low library membership” in Noble Park and Keysborough South.

In response, the council was investigating a library holds pick up and drop service in Noble Park in the next 12 months.

A library lounge, public computers and study spaces will open at the under-construction Keysborough South Community Hub by early 2025.

A recent feasibility study for a potential library lounge at Paddy O’Donoghue Community Centre in Noble Park had also been conducted.

It would cost about $750,000 to build, with $500,000 ongoing costs for a limited-hours service, Ms Weatherill said.

The council spends $6.8 million a year on its Greater Dandenong Libraries service, which includes outreach and home library services.

It has built large libraries placed near public transport and retail areas in Springvale and Dandenong in the past decade, attracting about 712,000 visitors a year.

Springvale and Dandenong libraries were “loved and well utilised” and “not currently approaching capacity”, Ms Weatherill said.

Opening hours have been extended into evenings and weekends, Ms Weatherill said.

There is a Greater Dandenong Libraries’ “online branch” with access to online materials, movies and audiobooks.

The council also offers a Home Library Service, which delivers books, magazines, music CDs, DVDs and other resources to frail, ill and disabled residents.