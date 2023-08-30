E-waste recycling boost in Dandenong

A Dandenong recycler is set to process an extra 14,700 tonnes of e-waste due to a State-funded upgrade.

Scipher Technologies’ new sorting facility is one of the first in Australia to separate plastics from e-waste such as computers, television and mobile phones.

The specialised equipment is required to process the hazardous and valuable materials within e-waste – which are items using a plug, battery or power cord.

Scipher will process a wide range of electronic household and industrial items collected from drop-off points and local council waste transfer stations across the state.

The upgrade received a $395,000 E-waste Infrastructure Grant from the State Government. It was said to create at least three full-time jobs.

Visiting the plant on 25 August, Environment Minister Ingrid Stitt said: “This upgrade has quadrupled the facility’s recycling capacity, making Scipher one of the leading e-waste recyclers in Australia.

“More of Victoria’s e-waste can now be processed and the valuable resources in our e-waste re-used.”

The Government has invested more than $16.5 million to e-waste collection, storage and reprocessing. It banned e-waste from landfill in 2019.

“We’ve stopped e-waste from going into landfill and harming the environment, and we’re also investing in Victoria’s e-waste recycling sector to improve our local recycling capacity.”