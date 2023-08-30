Celebrate spring in Dandenong

Every September Greater Dandenong City Council celebrates Biodiversity Month, a chance for the community to get outdoors and contribute to citizen science.

Explore the great outdoors from 1-30 September and record all the plants and animals you can see for the 2023 Biodiversity Blitz.

Participating in the blitz is important and helps us discover vital information about the animals and plants that live in our city.

The blitz is also a friendly competition between neighbouring councils to see whose residents can record the most species.

Simply download the iNaturalist app and head outdoors to join the fun.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/biodiversity-blitz for more information and to register.

This Father’s Day bring the family along to celebrate the spring reopening of the Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve at our annual Spring Thing event.

Have fun with nature play activities on the Sense Trail, take a guided tour of the reserve or hear from Traditional Custodians about the importance of respecting our land during a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony.

Join our bushland crew to plant some seedlings and find out how to create your own Garden for Wildlife at home.

Enjoy live music, wildlife presentations by Blacksnake Productions and join us for a free barbecue.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/spring-opening to register.