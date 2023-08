Police have appealed for public help to locate a wanted man.

Michael Lan, 38, is wanted on warrant in relation to drug offences and handling stolen goods, police say.

He is described as about 176 centimetres with a solid build, olive complexion, and brown eyes and black hair.

Lan frequents the region of Dandenong, Noble Park, Springvale, Clayton South and eastern suburb of Clayton.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au