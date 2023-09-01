Cleanaway fined for reporting breaches

Waste company Cleanaway has been fined nearly $30,000 by EPA Victoria for failing to properly log its transporting of waste hand sanitizer.

On four occasions in April, hand sanitizer was allegedly not properly recorded in EPA’s Waste Tracker system as it was moved from a Braeside site to Cleanaway’s Dandenong South facility and then Cleanaway’s regional landfill in Ravenhall.

One of Cleanaway’s transport contractors DSS Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd was fined $9246 for the same offences.

As a reportable priority waste (RPW), the movement of hand sanitizer must be logged in Waste Tracker from originator to its final destination.

“The movement of RPW is recorded to ensure it is appropriately treated or disposed of. Waste Tracker must be used, and it must be properly completed,” EPA South Metropolitan Melbourne Region Manager Viranga Abeywickrema said.

“Cleanaway and DSS did not do that so EPA has fined them

“We have given clear instruction to the waste industry about the use of Waste Tracker.

“The improper use of the system is not acceptable and EPA has warned that it will take enforcement action.”