Shining lights on big stage

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Vic Country won its final match of the national championships last Saturday against Western Australia to finish with a 1-2 record.

Star News spoke to coach Mel Hickey for insights into each of the local players’ carnivals.

Meg Robertson: Had a quieter first two games compared to her consistent output at Dandenong in 2023, but, after a timid start to the third game, she showed what she could do. At Stingrays level, as impressive as her inside work has been the opportunities she has opened up for Mikayla Williamson to provide drive; for Vic Country it was Robertson who was backing herself to drive from stoppage and advance it forward. Had 11 contested possessions and three clearances in her final game.

Mikayla Williamson: A prototype midfielder who can breakaway with her run, read the play well and go inside or outside, she generated run and carry. She instinctively played on through the middle which got the ball going forward in a consistent carnival.

Sophie Butterworth: The goalkicker played Vic Country’s first two games and was a presence inside 50 with her ability to create an aerial contest and generate scoring opportunities a feature.

Ruby Murdoch: Playing as a smaller defender she shut out her direct opponent in her two games. Was matched up on top-five talent Alyssia Pisano in her first game, curbing her impact, and provided rebound out of the backline to show both sides to her game.

Bianca Lyne: Her last game was her best game. Is increasingly understanding the physicality she can bring and what her body can do in contested situations. She crashed packs and asserted herself on the contest and won some good one-on-ones. Her confidence to want the ball and distribute it by foot was pleasing. Athletically she’s got some attributes, so in time will be a tough hybrid defender.

Elli Symonds: The bottom-aged ruck was amazing in her two games. She brings energy with her leadership. Has a bright future and she’s an extra midfielder when she’s in the ruck. She’s powerful, tall, agile and dynamic so can be played where needed. An absolute warrior on the field.

Jemma Ramsdale: After a quiet first game, she was rotated out against Vic Metro then justified the coach’s belief upon return against WA. Took important intercept marks, rarely lost a one-on-one, read the play well and helped with rebound.

Zoe Besanko: She wants to get the ball around the ground – important for a ruck. Her follow-up work is excellent and she got involved with handball chains. Gives a contest when the ball is in her area which is what is asked for.

Jemma Reynolds: The bottom-aged Stingray played at both ends of the ground. She did clever things to get separation and drive the ball inside 50 on several occasions. Did nice things in the last game as a high front-and-centre forward.