$1m to tackle youth crime

By Matthew Sims

The State Government has invested $1 million towards an extension of the Pivot program, a local program running across Casey, Dandenong and Frankston which helps tackle the causes of youth offending.

Pivot is for young people aged 12 to 23 who are at risk of being involved with the criminal justice system, offering tailored support plans, therapeutic and family-based interventions to address the challenges they face towards keeping young people out of the justice system and on the right track for a bright future.

The program aimed to help young people learn new skills, reconnect with education opportunities, access employment, build relationships and generate meaningful connections within the community.

Run by Youth Support and Advocacy Service (YSAS), the program has provided intensive support to young people and their families by linking them to ongoing care, case management and with local support agencies to ensure their needs are met.

Crime Prevention Minister Anthony Carbines said the program offered young people to feel valued, be heard and live a fulfilling and crime-free life.

“Investing in initiatives like the Youth Crime Prevention Program empowers our local communities to work together to support vulnerable young people and give them the tools they need for a bright future,” he said.

The program was funded through the State Government’s Youth Crime Prevention Program (YCPP), which delivers community-led initiatives across 14 sites in Victoria.

The YCPP has engaged young people aged 10 to 24 who have had contact with, or who are at risk of being involved with the criminal justice system.

A 2022 evaluation found a 29 per cent reduction in offending and a 24 per cent reduction in the severity of offending for participants who completed the program.

More than 4800 young people have been supported through the program since 2016, including 1800 young people receiving intensive support and 3000 young people engaging in activities to give them the right skills and education to prevent offending.