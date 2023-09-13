‘Citizens arrest’ after hunt for robbers

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Residents performed a dramatic ‘citizens arrest’ after four masked robbers ambushed two boys walking in Narre Warren North.

Police say the four males approached in a car, got out and demanded the pair’s phones on Crawley Road about 3.30pm on Sunday 3 September.

The robbers then fled in different directions, police say.

One of the victims, aged 15, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

He had been allegedly knocked out with a coward punch to the back of his head by one of the “thugs”, according to a neighbour.

The other victim, 17, was uninjured.

Up to 60 residents joined an immediate search for the alleged offenders who had jumped over fences in their attempted escape.

Various police units, including the Dog Squad, were also reportedly at the scene.

Two 15-year-olds were eventually arrested nearby in what the neighbour said was a ‘citizens arrest’.

“The message was that we aren’t going to take it anymore,” he said.

“The street was abuzz with people and cars trying to find these kids.”

The arrested teens were later released pending further enquiries, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au