Boy injured after shots fired into Endeavour Hills home

A teenage boy has been injured after several shots were fired into a home in Endeavour Hills.

The 17-year-old was sleeping when he was shot in the Janmara Court house about 1.20am on Wednesday 13 September.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with suspected non-life-threatening injuries.

Other family members in the home were not injured.

The court was cordoned off with several rows of police tape as Major Crime Scene and Armed Crime Squad detectives investigated.

Detectives believe that the shots had been fired from the road or footpath towards the house.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au