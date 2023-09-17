Concerns over $101m proposal

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Objectors have raised concern about a proposed redevelopment of the historic former Iveco Trucks site at 7 Princes Highway, Dandenong South.

Last year, Industry Superfunds-backed ISPT and Aliro Group bought the 12.2 hectare Iveco site for $95 million, with plans to create a “premium logistics estate to capitalise on the growth of e-commerce and essential manufacturing”.

According to a planning permit application summary, the proponents are applying to demolish buildings and trees within the heritage overlay.

It was not specified which buildings and trees were being removed.

Five warehouse buildings will be built at the site as part of an estimated $101 million redevelopment, according to the summary.

Iveco also has plans to build a new innovation centre next to it.

An ISPT spokesperson said it was too early to comment on the proposal.

The site is covered by a heritage overlay “primarily due to it being part of the early industrial development in Greater Dandenong”, Greater Dandenong Council city planning director Jody Bosman said.

“Council has recently received a planning permit application for this site and is currently assessing this against the relevant provisions of the planning scheme, including the Heritage Overlay.”

One of the objectors Gaye Guest has called for public consultation on the plans.

“Our local heritage laws need to be respected and enforced strongly as this site has been on the local Heritage register since 1999.

“We have all been alarmed how super funds and developers think they can overturn these restrictions and do exactly what they want. One is playing out on our doorstep right now over the Kingswood Golf Club.

“1-27 Princes Hwy was the manufacturing hub of Dandenong and Doveton with many homes being built for the workers in the two suburbs.

“This planning permit needs to be widely consulted before council makes any decisions and the trees and historical buildings must remain intact as it is part of our history just like the Dandenong Town Hall.“

The site was originally home to International Harvester in the early 1950s.

It is regarded as “one of the first major factory complexes to be erected in Victoria after the Second World War” according to a Heritage Victoria-commissioned report.

The industry was part of a “celebrated row of factories” on Princes Highway, alongside the former Heinz factory and ex-General Motors Holden factory.

The ‘Big Three’ were the start for more than 200 factories in the district over the next decade. The trio of sites are subject to local heritage overlays.

According to the council’s heritage study in 1998, the International Harvester building was described as a “’a simple, unaffected and handsome plant worthy of this progressive international company’.

The factory at first employed 500 people and produced 56 different types of motor trucks for local needs and export.