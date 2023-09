Reptiles were jumping off the page at a wildlife show at Springvale Library on Wednesday 20 September. Luka, 10, Ryan Feuerstein (The Lizard Wizard) and Zoe, 8, were joined by Reggie the Bearded Dragon (on the book) and Dino Dave the Boyd’s Forest Dragon (on Zoe’s head). The school holiday event was part of Greater Dandenong’s Childrens Festival.

Picture: GARY SISSONS