United in song

Three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir are bringing their show HOPE to Bunjil Place next month.

On Wednesday 18 October, the choir will bring their new show to life at Bunjil Place in Narre Warren, celebrating the music of protest and freedom from Nelson Mandela’s South Africa to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King’s 1950s America.

HOPE opens with a program of South African freedom songs, before the repertoire echoes down through time to the USA, with renditions of the protest music of the Civil Rights Movement, including works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and the one-and-only Aretha Franklin.

Show producer Andrew Kay said he was excited to share the choir’s “extraordinary talent” with Australia.

“It’s always a special treat to bring the unique and inspirational power of Soweto Gospel Choir to Aussie shores,” he said.

“The energy and presence they bring is unparalleled.”

Choir Master Shimmy Jiyane said HOPE is a special show for the choir to perform.

“These are the songs that we grew up on; that inspired us and that keep inspiring us,” he said.

“HOPE showcases how the power of song and the power of performance can inspire and soundtrack real change.”

For more information and tickets, visit sowetogospelchoir.live