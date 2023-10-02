Monks push for visa changes

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Buddhist monks are calling for migration reforms to allow them to stay in Australia on permanent visas.

A council of five spiritual leaders from the South East recently raised the issue with Hotham MP and Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil at a round-table at Wat Buddharangsi temple in Springvale South.

The monk council’s spokesperson Thayhorn Yim said temples were finding it difficult to attract monks from overseas under the current migration settings.

Many were not sufficiently competent in English-language or have the formal qualifications to qualify for a permanent residence. Instead their temporary religious visas expire after five years.

A temple is restricted to two monks under this visa. Mr Yim says the Wat Buddharangsi temple needs at least four to perform the flurry of funerals, weddings and other ceremonies.

Currently Wat Buddharangsi has nine monks in total – most became permanent residents before the current migration rules were set.

“Buddhist monks should be able to serve the Australian community much better

Recruiting home-grown monks was also not practical, Mr Yim said.

The required courses weren’t taught in Australia. Plus the life of a monk – who is not paid – was not attractive to many domestic residents.

In the “productive” meeting with Ms O’Neil, Mr Yim said hopes were raised that the permanent visa system including religious visas would be reviewed in 2024.

A spokesperson for Ms O’Neil said “religious leaders are some of the crucial pillars of our diverse community here in Melbourne’s South East.”

“The Monk Council at Wot Buddharangsi Temple raised some important matters at a meeting last week, including challenges they’ve previously faced in the migration system.

“We’re working to help religious workers find sustainable ways to navigate the visa system.”

The monks, who comprise the Cambodian Buddhist Monk Council of Australian and New Zealand, also indicated their support for the ‘Yes’ campaign in the upcoming Voice referendum.

They also expressed disappointment in apparently closer ties between the Australian and Cambodian governments.