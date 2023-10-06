Mayor running for Mulgrave

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster has been endorsed as Labor’s candidate in the upcoming Mulgrave by-election.

She said she would be “honoured” to be voted in as a state MP, replacing former Premier Daniel Andrews who stepped away from his 21 years in the seat as of Wednesday 27 September.

“I’ve lived in the suburbs of the Mulgrave electorate and the immediate area all of my life.

“I love these communities and have served them as a councillor and the mayor of the City of Greater Dandenong.

“Working in and with these communities is what drives me every day.

“I would be honoured to continue that work as a representative in the Victorian Parliament.”

Foster said she will take leave-of-absence from her councillor and mayoral duties from Tuesday 10 October to focus on campaigning.

“Relationships between state government and local government should always be constructive and positive, and I’ve cherished that cooperation.

“But my priorities now are about Mulgrave and the State Parliament.

“The communities in Mulgrave want me completely focused on Mulgrave and how the Allan Labor Government is serving them.

“That’s my focus too.”

Foster nominated “everyday costs for families” as her main issue, along with education, health and continued infrastructure rebuilding.

“For rent, for mortgage repayments, for simple groceries – this issue is front of mind for me, for our new Premier Jacinta Allan and indeed our former Premier and member for Mulgrave Daniel Andrews.

“We know that any working person struggling to make ends meet could do with our help right now.”

She may be opposed by another Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad, who is running for preselection as the Greens candidate. The Greens are expected to choose their candidate on 13 October.

“If I’m chosen, I’ll be standing because there’s some really, really serious issues to be canvassed.”

Those concerns included the Government’s “financial mismanagement” and “debt” which would take money away from important services, Garad said.

“People are angry that $400 million was just thrown away in a cavalier way on the Commonwealth Games when people are really struggling.”

She also slammed the Government’s lack of preparation for expected summer heatwaves.

“People are living in houses that are hot boxes, we’re likely to be in heat stress. We should be on a war footing for what’s happening.

“And I don’t hear any reassurance from the State Government.

Garad regarded Mulgrave as a “safe Labor seat” but it was an “opportunity for people to be heard”.

I Cook Foods owner Ian Cook is re-contesting the seat as an independent.

He finished second on primaries against Andrews in the 2022 state election.