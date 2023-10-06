Progress project ‘non-negotiable’

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council has been seemingly sidelined on the Progress Street level-crossing controversy despite a recent meeting with the State Government and LXRP.

On the back of adjoining businesses’ opposition to the Dandenong South project, the council had requested the meeting with the office of then-Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan in a bid to halt works.

However at a council meeting on Monday 25 September, Councillor Jim Memeti announced a works notification was issued that day that showed the project was “non-negotiable – they’re not going to stop.”

“I just want to make sure they’ve looked at all options before they continue but now imminent works have started.

“I think the last option would be if Australia Post (one of the businesses in the precinct) made a submission.

“If (the businesses) don’t have the support from Australia Post it’ll be difficult to stop it.”

Cr Memeti, who also attended the meeting with the LXRP, said the authority was “very blunt.”

“They were very blunt in that this is the way forward.

“I feel like there could be other options and they don’t need to rush it as quickly as they are.”

While he supports and acknowledges the positive impact of the level-crossing removal project, he thinks all options should be explored before anything is finalised.

According to Cr Memeti, the LXRP have said it’s not about crossing to be dangerous, it’s about the congestion.

“It was explained to us that with the loop open more trains will be coming through so the gates will be down frequently.”

Following the meeting, the mayor Eden Foster sent a letter of the council’s position on the issue.

Manager of City improvement at Greater Dandenong council, Craig Cinquegrana said the council will act once an update is provided.

“Whilst they’re not stopping preliminary works, they’ve halted the constructions to get the community update to us.

“Our option is to wait for community update and take action.”

Businesses have argued that the level-crossing closure and diversion of traffic to South Gippsland Highway via Fowler Road will cause unsafe congestion.

Previously, businesses compiled a strong petition of 765 signatures tabled in State Parliament by Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams to stop the “bad decision”. Six days later, the contract was awarded for the project.

According to the Local Government Act, the council has no authority over the project decisions.

However, once works are completed by the LXRP, the site will be handed back down to the council, further heightening concerns as to what the council might inherit.