Law service leads climate game-changer

By Sahar Foladi

A “ground-breaking” grant into climate change legal impacts has been won by South East Monash Legal Service (SMLS).

The Springvale and Narre Warren-based service will explore not just the impact of climate change in daily lives but also how it’ll play out with the everyday legal issues.

Executive director of SMLS, Kristen Wallwork says they’re very excited to be working in the “climate justice” field as an “emerging area.”

“This is a very large nuisance area. W we’re very fortunate to have that recognised.

“The work that’s being done today is looking at disaster management and disaster preparedness (including) floods and fire.

“The idea of this project is to explore how climate change feeds into these community issues.”

This “particularly large grant” of $500,000 over two years may be one of the first.

“There’s lots happening in Victoria it’s certainly the only one we know of that’s specifically looking at daily legal issues,” Ms Wallwork says.

The legal aspect could look into the inadequate heating or cooling facilities in social housing and similarly, a landlord providing insufficient heating.

“(Tenants) may be on a social welfare payment or be a low-income earner, so we’ll start to tease out different cases where there’s a cause or link to the climate.”

Domestic violence, amongst other crimes, is expected to heighten during extreme climate conditions which can form as part of this research.

“These all sounds like new ideas but they’re real.

“We’ll be targeting very specific cases, collecting data through that legal work and the idea.”

The team will be working with local council’s to connect with communities and better grasp just how exactly extreme climate is affecting everyone.

The work consists of three major components – the first being data capacity.

“The first component is to gather data and information from the community around issues linked to climate justice, and to be able to feed into the community the ability to see their problems through a climate lens,” Ms Wallwork said.

“We’ll be developing principles, ideas and critical points about what we’re looking for in our legal works.”

The second component is to build casework for legal works and action.

“Legal action will ask for an outcome but we need to show that there’s a legal case in the first instance.”

The final stage of the initiative is advocacy.

The team can empower community campaigns to advocate for changes to provide some relief.

“We could identify a small group or particular area in the south east region where there’s a trend and we’ll support that group on how to advocate for a change.

“The reality is Australia has so much opposition to climate change so we’re a slow mover in that regard.

“I think it’s exciting that it’s happening and I really wanted to express my gratitude to the Victoria Legal Services Board and Commissioner in seeing the opportunity in this proposal because it’s a very significant investment.”

SMLS will work with the Greater Dandenong Council, City of Casey and Cardinia as part of this project.

The Victorian Legal Services Board and Commissioner have awarded $8 million in funding to support 27 projects being delivered by legal and community organisations.