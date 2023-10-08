Doco triumphs on tight budget

By Sahar Foladi

The underlying challenges for community organisations such as Wellsprings for Women, was highlighted at its recent, successful launch of the short documentary ‘Know My Story.’

The project’s film and book featured 10 migrant women and their contribution in the community was launched at Drum Theatre in Dandenong on Monday 25 September.

However, Wellsprings chief executive Dalal Smiley says the lack of funding is an ongoing hurdle for the organisation.

“Honestly, with the limited resources, we couldn’t have pulled it together if it wasn’t for the amazing volunteer work that many people tuned into.”

Project manager, Lella Cariddi says the limited funding had left them waiting for more than two years to have the project completed.

“You need refined technical skills to create this artwork.

“If the project had to be at the cost of professional rates, it would’ve costed many times more.

“Goodwill doesn’t create an artwork, expertise does.”

Creating a documentary film on budget is quite challenging but all those involved managed to pull through as the film was very well received by the community.

“This work is a fantastic body of work that is put on public record that would otherwise be lost for history,” audience member Con Pagonis said.

Ms Smiley says with greater funding the short film could’ve explored other aspects of the 10 women’s lives and their contribution in the Australian society in depth.

“Ideally we would’ve had a lot more shots, showing the women actually working in their realm and how they interact with the community.

“All of that requires a lot of resources.

“We need to see how we changed as a society because of the contribution of the women.”

Narre Warren North MP, Belinda Wilson attended the screening and applauded the organisation for their work.

“I support all aspects of our incredible multicultural community.

“We have incredible grants available throughout the year for events and different services such as family violence and employment.

“There’s a lot of different processes along the way and Wellsprings is a great example of that.”

Nevertheless, she was satisfied with the outcome of the initiative and plans to “unpack” the topic through other initiatives in the future.