Artists shine in youth comp

Refugee Youth Arts and Literature Competition has showcased young local talent in Melbourne’s South East.

Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre (SMRC) successfully held its annual competition awards on Thursday 21 September in partnership with Connection Arts Space in Dandenong.

This year’s competition received 22 artwork submissions which covered a range of mediums including paint, pencil, mixed media and more.

The tough competition saw five out of 22 awarded on the opening night.

Madina Hakimi, one out of the five winner says the recognition of her hard work has urged her to pursue her passion in art.

“Winning the art competition was an absolutely incredible experience for me.

“It has boosted the overall perception of my skills, talents, it has equiped me with confidence to continue pursuing my passion for art and to push myself even further.”

SMRC chief executive officer, Rakesh Sharma congratulated participants for their efforts and emphasised the arts as a powerful tool of expression and communication.

“SMRC recognises the value in celebrating the diversity of local talent this area boasts, especially our young people.

“By championing the ideas and voices of young people from refugee backgrounds, we showcase their creativity in an established local art gallery, provide an opportunity for the public to engage with and support the stories our refugee youth community are choosing to tell.”

Applications were open to everyone aged between 12 and 25 years and encouraged the youth to explore their identity ‘through the pages and across the canvas.’

All entries are on display at Connection Arts Space Gallery, corner of Robinson and Walker Streets Dandenong.

The exhibition will remain on display from Wednesday to Saturday, 12pm to 4pm until 14 October.