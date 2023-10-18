Five teens charged with home invasion

Five teens from the South East have been charged over an alleged home invasion and car theft in Hawthorn East.

Police say five intruders gained entry to a house and stole a 2019 Mercedes GLC350 wagon and personal items in Tower Place between the night of 16 October and morning of 17 October.

Investigators arrested five teenagers on Princes Highway, Pakenham about 10.45am on Tuesday 17 October.

The allegedly stolen vehicle was recovered in Springvale later that morning.

A 13-year-old Seaford boy, a 15-year-old Springvale South boy, a 15-year-old Cranbourne North boy, a 13-year-old Doveton boy and a 16-year-old Pakenham boy were all charged with home invasion, theft of a motor vehicle, theft and bail offences.

They will face a children’s court at a later date.