Keys to a happy life

by Ursula Aruma of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation

Always find time for daily meditation and prayer and whenever you can, participate in community work, selflessly serving others.

Always speak softly and lovingly to everyone you come in to contact with, and do not speak ill of others, especially in their absence.

It is important to put into practice a ceiling on desires and use the savings generated for service to others.

Wherever you are, treat as sacred the land in which you were born and the adopted country you live in, and do not criticize other nations.

Never put others down. Not even in your thoughts or dreams should you think of bringing grief to any person, place, or thing.

Respecting all religions is very important.

Keep your house and surroundings and body clean for this will promote hygiene and health.

Never give a bribe or take a bribe and do not yield into corruption.

Envy and jealousy must be curbed and do as much as possible by yourself, instead of expecting others to do your work.

Have and cultivate love of God and fear of sin and never go against the laws of the land but follow them diligently.

This way you can always be happy, joyful, contented and smiling.

The public will ask you how is it that you do not have any problems in life.

How is it you are always happy?

Then you can tell them the secret of happiness.

It is because you believe in God and surrender to God.

You have faith in God.

Then others will be impressed and start on the spiritual path.

This way you can start helping others to change their lives from hopelessness to hopefulness.

May all beings in all worlds be happy.

Enquiries about the Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network: executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.