Looking Back

100 years ago

25 October 1923

Visit to Talbot Farm

With the object of witnessing the methods by which milk is produced at Mr G H Hope’s Model Farm Cranbourne, under conditions laid down by the Lady Talbot Milk Institute, members of the Public Health Association of Victoria visited the farm on Saturday October 20. Under the conditions governing the management and method of production, the milk is kept pure by a system of immediate bottling. Every one of the 200 cows being milked daily has been examined by Government veterinary officers and declared to be free from tuberculosis. Every employee has also successfully passed a medical examination. The farm comprises about 1.600 acres and is surround by trees and shrubs. Twice daily the cows are driven from the green pastures and milked by machinery. Within five minutes after been taken from the cows, the milk is strained, refrigerated, bottled and packed in ice ready for transport to the railway station for distribution to all parts of Melbourne. The daily output is about 400 gallons, or sufficient to feed 1,000 babies.

50 years ago

25 October 1973

We changed the rules

For the first time in the history of Dandenong City Council, final discussion on estimates including the setting of rates was held in open council last Monday night. The Journal last Thursday, had accurately predicted the city’s rates for 1973/4. Last Monday night a challenge was issued to councillors to “stand up” and be counted for “leaking” the story to the Journal. In a 7-2 vote, council decided to have its final deliberations on the estimates in the open “so the Press and public might appreciate the agonies we go through in making these decisions”.

20 years ago

27 October 2003

$1.4m Grants revamp urged

An overhaul of Greater Dandenong’s $1.44 million community grants program has been denuded after it was revealed that funding was released to an ineligible association.

In July 191 grants were approved to local groups under the council program, purported to be the state’s largest. The Springvale-based Cambodian Association of Victoria was approved grants totalling $26,250. However, five months earlier it had been deregistered by the Department of Consumer Affairs for failing to lodge annual returns since 1998. Cr John Kelly is now calling for a “complete overhaul “of the grants program. Currently grant applications are assessed by a panel of council staff. The council’s community and social planning manager Anna Hall said there was “always a possibility of ineligible groups being approved grants. But we are confident in our administration and would look at this as a rare occurrence.”

5 years ago

22 October 2018

Ancient Greek Hall gets Modern

Dandenong’s Greek Orthodox community hall is set to receive a long awaited $300,000 facelift. The refurbishment project which is still in the planning stages will see the 44-year-old building get an upgrade to its kitchen audio-visual systems, foyer and toilet facilities. On 11 October the State Government announced a $150,000 Multicultural Community Infrastructure fund grant which is matched dollar for dollar by the Greek Orthodox community.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society