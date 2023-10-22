Saluting servicemen

South East servicemen and local MPs have come together to commemorate all of those lost during and after national service.

The National Servicemen’s Association South East branch held its annual commemorative march in Buchanan Park, Berwick on Sunday 15 October, with Australian Army, Air Force and Navy cadets in attendance.

National Servicemen’s Association South East branch president Mike Smith said the weather held off for the event.

“It was a pretty near-perfect day,” he said.

Great War Association representatives also attended to provide a rifle volley, while the Dandenong Brass Band accompanied the march.

Attendees included Major General Jim Barry AM and National Servicemen’s Association state president Robert McIvor OAM, as well as Bruce MP Julian Hill and South Eastern Metropolitan MP Ann-Marie Hermans.

Commonly known as ‘Nashos’, the association was founded to champion veteran health, welfare, and legacy for almost four decades.

Between 1951 and 1972, almost 300,000 young men were called into two separate schemes for compulsory training in the navy, army, and air force, where 212 died in active service in Borneo and Vietnam.

Last year marked 50 years since the last intake of men were conscripted to join the National Service Scheme before it was abolished by a newly-elected Whitlam Labor government in 1972.

Star News photographer Rob Carew helped capture the service.