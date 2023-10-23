Cash for cans, bottles back on 1 Nov

Drink bottles and cans can be turned to cash with the opening of the Victorian Container Deposit Scheme from 1 November.

Each eligible container that’s returned will earn 10 cents – which is either handy pocket money or a chance to raise funds for charities, schools, sports and community groups.

VicReturn chief executive Jim Round said the scheme is expected to recycle billions of containers a year across the state.

Similar schemes in other states had collected three billion bottles a year.

It will operate on top of councils’ kerbside recycling service and greatly improve recycling rates.

“One of the really great benefits is not just the reduction of littering in parks and waterways. But it also leads to a cleaner, better sorted stream for recycling.”

Round remembers fondly the former ‘Cash for Cans’ refund deposit scheme, and thinks this new incarnation will be just as popular.

“We’ve been surprised how enthusiastic the community is.

“We feel we’re pushing through an open door in promoting the scheme, particularly with kids – they seem to love it.”

Under the industry-funded scheme, VicReturn charges beverage manufacturers 10 cents per can and bottle, which is passed on to collectors or donation partners.

The big winners will be charities, schools, community and environmental groups, sporting clubs, and educational organisations, which can register as donation partners.

Community members pass on their refunds to their nominated donation partner.

In the South East, company Return-It will run the refund points such as depots, reverse vending machines or participating shops.

The locations are expected to be revealed in the coming week.

“Within a year, the aim is to have the most accessible scheme in the country with more than 600 (refund points) in the state,” Round says.

Most aluminium cans, glass and plastic bottles and cardboard cartons between 150 mL and 3 litres are eligible. They will be marked with a ‘10c’ label.

The exceptions include milk containers, wine and spirit bottles and some large juice bottles – which may still be deposited in kerbside recycling.

“The best way to work out if the container is accepted is to look for the ’10 cent’ marker,” Round advises.

“If in doubt, go to our website.”

Ideally, returned containers should be in good condition and not crushed, he says. This enables the scanning of the barcode labels.

Details: cds.org.au