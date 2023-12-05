Council restructure unveiled

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council’s restructure is gathering apace, with several senior executive roles being advertised.

Twelve months into the job, chief executive Jacqui Weatherill has restructured the council with just one of four executive directors expected to remain.

The four portfolios have also been streamlined to three and re-branded as Community Strengthening, Corporate Development and City Futures.

The restructure addresses challenges identified in Ms Weatherill’s First 100 Days report released earlier this year.

There was a need for a more “strategic” and “future focused” approach to planning and to better manage community expectations and how it engages with the community.

There was an under-resourcing of areas impacting the council’s “reputation and readiness for the future”.

Two new executive manager roles ‘Strategic Growth and Advocacy’ and ‘Digital Technology’ have been created to “meet the current and future needs of Dandenong”.

Ms Weatherill said the “exceptional” municipality was “rich in social diversity and culture” and an “economic and employment powerhouse” with “so much upside”.

“However, like most municipalities, Dandenong still has its challenges.

“I have no doubt that our new organisational structure will improve organisational strategy and revitalise performance.

“It will transform areas that need to change. It will support and reward innovation. And, it will shape the future of Greater Dandenong, for everyone.”

As recently reported, already out is former Business, Engineering and Major Projects director Paul Kearsley, who’s been recently hired as an environmental approvals manager at Biosys.

His former portfolio is set to be merged with City Planning, Design and Amenity – with its long-serving director Jody Bosman indicating that he wishes to soon retire.

The revamped super-portfolio has been renamed City Futures.

The role of Chief Engineer and Major Projects Deputy Director will report to the City Futures director. Both roles are currently being advertised.

The council’s Corporate Development department is also advertising for a new director.

It had been jointly run by executive managers Kylie Sprague (Communications and Customer Service) and Michelle Hansen (Finance and IT).

Ms Hansen is listed as Corporate Development acting director, Ms Sprague and senior communications manager Emma Smith left the council on 1 December.

City improvement manager Craig Cinquegrana is also said to be leaving.

Peta Gillies, who recently joined Greater Dandenong, remains as the executive director of the renamed Community Strengthening portfolio.

Mayor Lana Formoso described the changes as a “refresh” and “logical” solution.

“I’m certain that we’re going in the right direction. We asked (Ms Weatherill) to come on board and to make the changes that were necessary.

“I’m in full support.”

Cr Rhonda Garad said the administrative renewal was important and healthy after 16 years under ex-CEO John Bennie.

“Jacqui is doing a great job bringing the council into the 21st century, to face the challenges we have to face.

“I can feel the energy in the council is so much more positive.”

Cr Tim Dark repeated his concerns that the council faced a “significant cost” from the executive cleanout.

The new directors’ transferred entitlements from other councils – such as long service leave and sick leave payments – would potentially cost “millions”, he said.