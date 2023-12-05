Planning ahead as fire danger period approaches

With the fire danger period fast approaching for the Country Fire Authority’s (CFA) South East region, Greater Dandenong residents are encouraged to maintain grass levels on their property with a hotter and drier summer than recent years expected to arrive due to an El Niño weather pattern.

The Fire Danger Period (FDP) will begin at 1am on Monday 18 December for the remainder of CFA’s South East Region, including Cardinia, Casey, Greater Dandenong and Baw Baw.

CFA South East Deputy Chief Officer Trevor Owen said the abundance of grass fuels is the focus over the summer period.

“Fast moving grassfires with the higher available grassland fuels is a risk that we have been preparing for,” he said.

“Three years of the La Niña weather event produced wet and milder conditions which has created an abundance of grass across much of Victoria.

“Grass around many communities has been increasing, particularly around farming property, roadsides, residences and other assets.”

Deputy Chief Officer Owen said residents should start preparing their properties.

“Ensuring grass is properly maintained this summer will be critical,” he said.

“Continuing to mow, mulch and slash grass around your property to reduce the risk will protect properties and assist fire services in the event of a fast moving grassfire.”

While CFA’s 52,000 members are poised to respond and support communities this bushfire season, they are urging people to use common sense and take responsibility for preventing fires.

Residents in the South East region are asked to take this opportunity ahead of the FDP to clean up their properties and for landowners to conduct safe private burn-offs where possible.

Those conducting burn-offs must notify authorities online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au, or by calling ESTA on 1800 668 511.

By registering your burn-off online, you allow emergency call takers to allocate more of their time taking calls from people who need emergency assistance immediately.

Lighting fires in the open without a permit can bring a penalty of more than $21,800 and/or 12 months imprisonment.

For more information about the FDP, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/firedangerperiod