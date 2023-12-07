100 year milestone for Dorothy

By Ethan Benedicto

Reaching 100 in any situation is nothing short of amazing, whether in a test, a video game, a basketball game, or in this game of life.

For Dorothy Ross, that milestone is just days away, as the 99-year-old’s centennial achievement would make her one of the 4250 centenarians in the country on December 8.

“It doesn’t feel any different I don’t think, I mean I’m getting older and I feel like it too,” she said.

Born in Kilmore in 1923, Mrs Ross and her husband Rob Ross resided in their Narre Warren North home for roughly 35 years before her husband’s passing in 2016.

Married on the same day as her birthday in 1951, the couple enjoyed a marriage that lasted 65 years.

Having experienced multiple world-altering events from the Second World War, the first man on the moon, and the first time colour came to television, it’s safe to say Mrs Ross has seen a lot in her time.

Maree Campbell, one of Mrs Ross’ nieces and also a frequent visitor said that keeping her in the house as she got older also got harder.

“She loves her garden even until her 80s, there’s this huge hedge around the house where she would cut herself every few days,” she said.

“She used to zoom around and ride her mower, but now my son does it.”

Mrs Campbell is the daughter of Veta, Mrs Ross’ younger sister by 11 years, and the only other surviving sibling.

For Mrs Ross, tending to her garden was one of her favourite activities to pass the time, even now when she’s older.

“She often catches me when I’m outside and not inside, and she looks at me and says, ‘what are you doing? You shouldn’t be doing that, you shouldn’t be outside,” she said.

Mrs Campbell, however, had her auntie’s health as a priority.

“I just don’t want her to fall, that’s our big concern,” she said.

In terms of health, Mrs Ross considered herself very lucky.

She underwent a major heart valve replacement surgery 10 years prior but has never experienced any issues since.

Some of her current everyday struggles however are her minor arthritis and slight hearing loss, but nothing too severe according to Mrs Campbell.

“Well I’ve always been pretty healthy all my life, but I am sort of weak now with pains and such.

“But no alcohol and no smoking has helped,” Mrs Ross said.

Adapting to the older ages and its tolls was a great challenge for Mrs Ross, not just physically however, but also mentally.

Being outside, going for drives, visiting family, retreating to their holiday home in Mallacoota, and being active in general was almost second nature for Mrs Ross.

“I think one of the hardest things has been accepting that she can’t do everything that in her head she thinks she can still do.

“The gardening, the getting out and shopping, those sorts of things,” Mrs Campbell said.

Mrs Ross agreed, saying that she does what she can at her age.

“I kind of just have to put up with it don’t I?”

While Mrs Ross had no children of her own, with over 11 nieces and a combined number 23 for 14 great nieces and nine nephews, she was far from lonely.

While she does enjoy the visits from family and neighbours, she has learned to be comfortable being by herself.

“I’m happy with my own company, I like pottering around the house and I like the TV, I often go to sleep in front of it,” Mrs Ross said.

The celebration for her 100th birthday came early on December 2, with more than 60 guests, both family, friends, and neighbours attending to commemorate Mrs Ross’ longevity and the milestone itself.