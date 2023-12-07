‘Callous’ conman jailed

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 75-year-old serial conman from Clyde has been jailed after “callously” scamming $180,000-plus from women met on dating websites.

Cedric McLeod, also known as Rick and ‘Chris’, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to four counts of obtaining property by deception.

He had been previously convicted of more than 400 dishonesty offences over the past four decades.

McLeod met three of his latest victims on an Oasis dating site, and another at the Sands Tavern in Carrum Downs between 2017-’19.

He purported to be from ‘Stil Brokers’, posing as an investor, financial advisor, Chartered Practising Accountant (CPA) or a lawyer.

“You were able to offend in large part because you held yourself out to be a business man with extensive connections with legal and financial institutions and actors,” sentencing judge Peter Rozen said on 1 December.

McLeod told a victim he was setting up a brothel called ‘Mischiefs’, offered to hire her as a receptionist and then conned her out of $15,200 for a discounted car loan.

She was eventually repaid $5150 as well as given two dishonoured cheques.

Another online dating victim recognised McLeod as a former sex work client of hers.

They started an intimate relationship, with McLeod telling her he wanted a “soulmate” and “partner in crime” in investments.

She transferred $55,000, but her lover repaid none of it.

McLeod scammed another woman out of $80,000, and paid back $2000.

Another victim transferred $32,000, mainly using cash advances from her credit card, and was repaid $2750.

In total, McLeod swindled $182,200 – which had a “devastating” impact on his victims and their financial security, Judge Rozen said.

One has had to withdraw money from her super and take a mortgage out on her home as a result.

“You callously took advantage of the emotional attraction that the four women apparently had towards you.

“They clearly believed that you were able to provide them with financial advice.”

Judge Rozen noted the “unusually protracted” court delays in which McLeod oscillated between guilty and non-guilty pleas, and switched between four different law firms.

Several lawyers stopped appearing due to not being paid.

There were further court delays due to the Covid pandemic.

The former Taxation Office worker and entertainer told a psychologist that he used the victims’ money for daily living and his gambling and alcohol addictions.

The psych diagnosed McLeod with borderline personality, gambling and alcohol disorders and depression.

Judge Rozen stated there was no history of treatment for the conditions.

“It is not suggested that your mental capacity was compromised in some way so that you did not fully appreciate the wrongfulness of your conduct.

“On the contrary, I consider you were fully aware of what you were doing.”

Past jail terms had “plainly failed” to deter McLeod from reoffending, Judge Rozen said.

His rehabilitation prospects were “poor”.

McLeod was jailed for up to three years and 10 months. He will be eligible for parole after serving two years and three months.

He consented to a court order to repay one of the victims $78,000.