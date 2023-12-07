Police search for missing care-home resident

Police are searching for a missing 77-year-old care-home resident last seen in Dandenong North.

Faye has medical conditions including dementia, and there are concerns for her welfare.

She was last spotted at the corner of Halton and Bakers roads about 10.15am on Wednesday 6 December.

Police say that it is unlikely that Faye would use public transport.

Her wallet and personal belongings were left at her care home.

Faye is described as Caucasian, slim build, about 155 centimetres with red/brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey jumper, pink tracksuit pants, white and blue runners and reading glasses.

Anyone who sights Faye is urged to call Triple Zero (000) or with information about her whereabouts to call Springvale Police Station on 8558 8600.