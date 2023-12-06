Boys arrested after police pursuit

Two boys were arrested after police pursued an alleged stolen car through Dandenong.

Police say a group of youths entered a house on Nicholsdale Road in Camberwell about 4.30am on Wednesday 6 December.

They allegedly stole car keys to a white Audi Q5 and a grey Mitsubishi Pajero.

Police arrived at the house and saw the Audi and Pajero collide.

The group allegedly fled in the pair of stolen cars and a third unknown car.

About 9.30am, police officers found the stolen Audi in Tania Court, Dandenong.

A cordon was put in place and stop sticks successfully deflated a tyre about 9.40am.

After a pursuit, the car was seen driving on Kirkham Road and stopped in Dawn Avenue, Dandenong.

With assistance from the Drone Unit and Air Wing, police found five youths under the Dandenong Bypass just after 10am.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and expected to be charged on summons with aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested for unrelated matters and also to be charged on summons.

The other trio were identified and released pending further enquiries.

Any information, dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au