Smoke warning over paint plant fire

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Huge plumes of black smoke are billowing from a paint factory fire in Superior Drive, Dandenong South.

An emergency message has been issued by Fire Rescue Victoria for anyone in the industrial estate surrounding Hammond Road to take shelter indoors immediately.

A watch and act message was also issued for people in Dandenong South, Lyndhurst and Bangholme.

At least 28 fire appliances have attended since alerted to the blaze shortly before noon (Friday 8 December).

Strong winds are blowing the smoke in a southerly direction.

Eyewitness Dom Bocarri said the dark smoke looked “very toxic”.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in Dandenong. It looks like rubber or something.”

He said it underlined the need for residents to get timely warnings of emergencies such as this.

“FRV firefighters are responding to a significant fire at a paint factory on Superior Drive, Dandenong,” an FRV spokesperson said at 1pm.

“Crews arrived shortly after 12pm and immediately escalated the response.

“Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria are also on scene.”