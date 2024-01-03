Poisonous toad located in South East

Agriculture Victoria has urged people in the South East to report any suspected exotic pest animal sightings after a poisonous toad from south-east Asia was found in the South East on Boxing Day.

Agriculture Victoria biosecurity manager Adam Kay said the Asian black-spined toad (also known as duttaphrynus melanostictus) was poisonous and was known to compete with native species for food and habitat.

“These toads are widespread and abundant throughout south-east Asia, including Bali, Thailand, and Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“They do not naturally occur in the wild within Australia, however, the species is frequently intercepted at Australian borders in shipping containers and in personal luggage as stowaways.”

“This is a serious biosecurity threat, and we are seeking help from Huntingdale area residents and business owners who may have information on how this toad came to be in the community.”

The 18th Asian black-spined toad discovery reported to Agriculture Victoria since 1999, the toad was in poor condition when it was discovered and has since died and been appropriately disposed of to minimise biosecurity risks.

Asian black-spined toads can breed up to twice a year, with females producing up to 40,000 eggs per cycle.

They produce a poisonous milky substance which can cause serious illness or death in native species and domestic pets.

The milky toxin has a pungent odour and may cause itching in the nose and eyes when handled by humans, with the consumption of any skin or eggs from the toads able to cause serious illness or death in humans.

To report any exotic vertebrate pest animal found or sighted in Victoria, contact highrisk.invasiveanimals@agriculture.vic.gov.au, or visit go.vic.gov.au/WmmQ21