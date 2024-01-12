Tyres and teens busted in car chase

By Matthew Sims

UPDATE – 10.00 12/01/24

Police have now charged five males with a string of offences in relation to evading police in two stolen vehicles on Thursday 11 January.

Police charged a 16-year-old Dandenong male with one count of aggravated burglary, five counts of theft of motor vehicle and one count of handling stolen goods.

Police charged a 17-year-old Doveton male with one count of home invasion and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police charged a 17-year-old Cranbourne North male with robbery and four counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police charged a 17-year-old Narre Warren male with two counts of theft of motor vehicle, bail offences, one count of unlicensed driving, one count of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, one count of driving in a dangerous manner and other driving offences.

All teenagers would face a childrens court at a later date.

Police also charged a 20-year-old Frankston man with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and remanded him to face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Friday 12 January.

———————————————————–

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Doveton man and a 17-year-old Narre Warren male, as well as three other males, following a lengthy car chase involving two stolen vehicles on Thursday 11 January.

The two stolen vehicles, a BMW and a Mercedes, were observed in Endeavour Hills at around 8.20am and were monitored by police.

The vehicles travelled through multiple suburbs, with police using stop sticks in Camberwell and Glen Waverley.

The occupants dumped the BMW on Sanday Street in Glen Waverley before getting into the Mercedes and fleeing.

Police followed the Mercedes to Heathmere Crescent in Endeavour Hills, with all five occupants exiting the car, which had blown its front driver-side tyre, and attempting to flee on foot.

Police quickly arrested all five occupants, who are currently assisting police with enquiries.

Police arrested an 18-year-old Doveton man and a 16-year-old Dandenong male, a 20-year-old Frankston man, a 17-year-old Narre Warren male and a 17-year-old Cranbourne North male.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Police have begun investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Endeavour Hills resident Michael Quaremba said he had been a resident of the area since 1980 and crime had been on the rise lately.

“There seems to be reoccurring crime relating to car thefts and burglaries in the area,” he said.

“Every time there is an incident like this, the locals become frustrated because Endeavour Hills is actually a beautiful suburb, generally speaking it is quite safe.

“Sadly, these crime shine a bad light on the area.”