Protesters turn out in hundreds again

By Sahar Foladi

Hundreds of people from the South-East poured out to Harmony Square in protest for Palestine as City of Greater Dandenong came to a standstill.

Organised by the Free Palestine Dandenong Action, the south-east communities marched to Bruce MP Julian Hill’s office from Harmony Square on Wednesday 10 January.

Police were scattered all around Harmony Square, Dandenong Afghan Market and all the way to the Bruce MP’s office with temporary road closures.

One of the speakers from the event, Afaf Alfawwal said they demand Mr Hill take a firm stand on this major issue.

“UN calling for a ceasefire is fantastic, South Africa taking Israel to court of justice is wonderful, unfortunately people close at home aren’t making big enough stand, one of those being Julian Hill.

“We’re here to tell him, that’s enough, it’s time to make a stand.”

It’s the second protest held in Greater Dandenong, the first being on Wednesday 13 December.

The protesters demanded for local and Federal Government end their support for “war crimes and genocide in Gaza” and urged Parliamentarians to sign the letter, organised by NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong and NSW Labor upper house member Anthony D’Adam.

The letter has gained more than 300 signatories calling for a ceasefire.

“It tells me the lives of Palestinians do not matter to him. If it did, he would be making a firm stance, but he is afraid to make his stance known,” Ms Alfawwal said.

“Sitting on the fence makes him an accessory to the injustice that’s happening as Desmond Tutu said, if you stand by while an injustice is happening, you’re taking the side with the oppressor, and that’s what he’s doing.”

However, Mr Hill has called out suggestions about him in support of a genocide as “personally offensive and frankly ridiculous.”

“I have a firm and consistent policy of not signing any open letters or petitions or statements directed at the Parliament or Government I’m a member of.

“That’s a consistent position across all manner of domestic and international issues regardless of the issue over many years.

“It’s a bit weird to write letters to yourself. I suspect that’s why most MPs don’t sign open letters and statements. Some choose to, which is their right of course though a bit strange, but I don’t.”

He stated he’s been a longstanding vocal supporter of Palestinian rights and has been “engaging with community leaders and groups throughout the current crisis.”

“Australia has vocally and repeatedly expressed concern about the unacceptable loss of civilian lives and the need to observe international humanitarian law.

“The current humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire. Suffering is widespread and unacceptable with a harrowing number of civilian deaths, including children. This must not continue.”

While the Federal Government is “working with partners toward a just and enduring solution in the form of a two-state solution” Mr Hill says he will continue to speak up for peace and “just resolution.”

“We must all work to ensure that the distress so many of us feel in Australia watching this awful conflict does not turn to hate or anger in our proudly multicultural nation.”

The protest saw 500 people from all walks of lives, neighbouring suburbs to as far as Gippsland attended to show their solidarity with the Palestinians suffering in Gaza.

Councillor Rhonda Garad and Jim Memeti also attended the event.

“I’m very pleased so many people are still showing up. It’s hard and exhausting but the numbers are going strong and I’m very grateful to them,” Cr Garad said.

Both councillors have displayed their utmost support for the Palestinians suffering in Gaza and the communities affected in Greater Dandenong and beyond.