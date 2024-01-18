Parkmore hoping to make late charge

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The crunch match between Dandenong West and Parkfield was washed out but there were still key results in Dandenong District Association’s Turf 2 competition as Cranbourne and Lyndale missed opportunities to clear away, keeping the door ajar for Parkmore to reach finals.

Turf 2 results: Narre Warren 124 defeated by HSD 8/125, Cranbourne 10/76 defeated by Keysborough 10/149, Parkmore 0/36 defeated Lyndale 35, Dandenong West drew with Parkfield.

Turf 2 ladder: Dandenong West 50, HSD 39, Parkfield 39, Cranbourne 30, Lyndale 30, Parkmore 24, Narre Warren 21, Keysborough 15.

Turf 2 fixture: Keysborough v HSD, Narre Warren v Cranbourne, Dandenong West v Parkmore, Lyndale v Parkfield.

MACKENZIE GARDNER FINDS FORM

Boom Heinz Southern Districts recruit Mackenzie Gardner scored an important half-century in difficult conditions on the weekend, the second time he’s passed 50 in his last three knocks.

Chasing Narre Warren’s 124, Gardner came to the crease in the second over, taking 14 balls to get off the mark, before scoring 55 off his last 60 balls in a stylish display.

Highlighting his excellence, the highest score on the day at Sweeney Reserve behind his 10-boundary 56 was Magpie Sahan Jayawardana’s 32, with that duo and Brent Patterson (27) the only bats to pass 20.

“I thought Saturday was the best I’ve seen him bat, even his defensive shots were hitting the middle of the bat,” said coach Craig Hookey.

“It was good to see things turning around for him – we changed a few things during the week with his training so it’s good to see that paid off.

“This innings was as good as it gets given the conditions, the pace he struck the ball at – it was good to watch and good for him.”

The uber-talented bat appears to have found form at the right part of the season after a quiet start, averaging just 12 in his first seven knocks of the season.

After being 2/101, a collapse of 6/22 created late tension before Hookey and Liam Jansen saw their team over the line.

Jackson Philpin used the tough conditions to his advantage, taking two wickets through the middle for the Cobras following four in his first First XI game for the season last week.

KEYSBOROUGH ON THE BOARD

In round 6, Keysborough was 1/32 chasing Cranbourne’s 130 for victory before rain precluded the Knights from chasing their first victory of the season.

A combination of rain and wobbly batting has kept them winless since, but, given the opportunity for a do-over on Saturday, Keysborough dug deep to win by 73 runs.

Playing in overcast conditions at Casey Fields, a cameo from number 10 Mehakdeep Singh and five-wicket haul to veteran paceman James Wright got the visitors over the line.

The top-order failing to fire has plagued the Knights all year and continued on Saturday as they were dealt arguably the toughest conditions of the day after being sent in to bat.

On a challenging pitch, middle-order bat Christo Otto challenged the lower order to play their shots or risk being a sitting duck as they were staring down the barrel of struggling to reach triple figures.

“Doing that suits his style, that’s normally how he bats and he got a few away,” Otto said.

“He was hitting down the ground into the gaps. “

Singh’s innings gave Keysborough 149 runs to play with, which was plenty once Wright went on a tear opening the bowling, finishing with 5/24 off 11.

Nanumeeya Chanaka Perera, who has shown glimpses all season, complemented Wright well with 2/25, the pair bowling in tandem for the first 21 overs.

“He’s been putting in the hard work and hasn’t been getting reward so it’s good to see him get five wickets,” the skipper said.

“By far it’s the best he’s bowled.

“He was consistent, gave them nothing and used the conditions perfectly.”

While Keysborough remains six points and percentage behind seventh-placed Narre Warren, Otto remains confident his side can turn it around.

The Knights have Heinz Southern Districts – which beat it by only two wickets earlier in the season – Parkmore, Parkfield and the Magpies on the run home.

“I’m not too worried about relegation, we’ve got the talent there,” Otto said.

“We’ll strap up for the two-dayers and focus on batting more time.

“Hopefully the win gives us a bit of confidence – it meant a lot and there’s no reason now we feel like we can’t get some more wins.”

PARKFIELD OPENERS FIRE

How big is the gap between Dandenong West and Parkfield?

Frustratingly, rain has prevented either of the two matches between the top sides from yielding a result.

The gritty Heinz Southern Districts has defeated the Bulls this season and appears the most likely to cause an upset in finals – while Parkfield, as it has twice shown before rain has set in, is also thereabouts on its day.

The Bandits sat at 5/72, chasing 141, with gun Travis D’Souza set at the crease in the last match between the two teams.

Granted – Dandy West was missing cattle that day.

But on Saturday, Parkfield was arguably in better shape at 1/112 off 23 at Greaves Reserve, where the Bulls have created a fearsome reputation.

Regardless that Parkfield has no win to show for either, challenging the pacesetters should give Steve Cannon’s team great confidence.

There is a view from some that Parkfield is solid at all disciplines without having a major strength.

It’s top-order batting in recent weeks, however, has fired, which continued on Saturday with Dishan Malalasekera making a luscious 49 and Nathaniel Cramer and Riley Payne unbeaten before rain set in.

The form of that trio is critical to Parkfield’s title chances.

PARKMORE NAB IMPORTANT WIN

After just one win in its first nine matches, Parkmore’s take down of Lyndale on Saturday has it back in finals contention.

Early-season rain has helped keep the Pirates’ season alive despite performing well below its best, the Keysborough-based club six points outside the four with four games remaining.

Playing at home with grey skies overhead, the Pirates bowled Lyndale out for 35 after skipper Amal Athulathmudali sent the Dales in – just the second toss he has won all season.

Avisha Wilwalaarachchi capitalised, leading the way with an intimidating spell of seven overs, which yielded figures of 5/19.

“Avisha used the conditions well, he can swing it both ways,” Parkmore coach Gavin Lehman said.

“He’s probably been our best bowler all year without reward and the fielding was as good as it has been for a while.”

The Pirates face a litmus test this weekend against Dandy West before a reasonably gentle run home; Lehman confident the side has finally settled on its best XI, which includes young lefty Niranjen Kumar who has been in-and-out of the ones but has solidified his position.

The Pirates sit six points behind Cranbourne and Lyndale, fourth and fifth on the table, in what appears a three-horse race for fourth.

“There’s no excuses anymore,” Lehman said.

“We’re looking to give finals a good shake.

“Our twos are putting pressure on selection but this week we’ll have our best XI playing and we will have a pretty steady order.”