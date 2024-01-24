Community support strong for Stubbs family

By Sahar Foladi

The truckie community has raised more than $50,000 for the bereaved family of Johnny Stubbs.

As reported previously by Star Journal, Johnny Stubbs, who worked for Dandenong South-based Membrey’s Transport and Crane Hire, was towing a low loader trailer and became stuck on a railway crossing about 12.15pm on Monday 11 December.

The tragic incident left behind Mr Stubbs’ bereaved partner and children.

The youngest son, who was two weeks old at that time, will be just one month old in a few days.

A Go Fund Me page was set up on Monday 18 December and had garnered more than $36,000 from all over the country.

Some even posted words of support.

“As a trailer driver myself, like Johnny, it is a profession I love dearly, so this hit hard.

“I will keep his family in my prayers during these hard times and just know that we truckies are sending positive energy to you all, Rest in peace old mate.”

Mr Stubbs’ colleagues also raised a total of $6000.

“We raised a fair bit for the family. Everyone chipped in so it was a nice send-off,” his employer Craig Membrey said.

In addition, Mr Membrey also sold off his collectibles, some that were donated, at an eBay auction which raised $10,000 bringing the total to over $50,000 to support the grieving family.

“It’s a beautiful country we live in and how generous the people are,” Mr Membrey said.

“My favourite saying is to, ‘make it happen,’ and we did make it happen.”

Anthony Bland commented on the Go Fund Me page, “Hopefully all this money raised will mean there is one less stress the family has to endure in this tragedy.”

The items sold were a Membrey’s LTR 1220 Crawler Crane (donated by Drake Collectibles), a Kenworth K200 Prime Mover, a Kenworth C509, a Membreys Kenworth T900 and a 2022 Black Limited Edition Kenworth K200 Fat Cab with Ballast Box, a Membreys T9098 Director series 50th Birthday Satin Black (donated by Kevin Clarke) and a bar fridge.