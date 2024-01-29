Public locked out due to ‘safety’ fears

by Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong Council made an extraordinary move to close the public out of the first meeting of 2024 due to “perceived public safety issues” ahead of a controversial notice of motion on Palestine.

Extraordinary measures were taken as 20 Police officers patrolled the Harmony Square and the council building from 6pm on Monday 22 January.

The meeting was streamed live online and on the big screens in Harmony Square and Springvale Community Hub.

The council’s executive director of Community Strengthening, Peta Gillies said Council had an obligation to ensure the safety of staff and the community.

“A risk assessment in relation to this evening and determined that for reasons of security we needed to make it a closed meeting,” she said at the beginning of the council meeting.

It was not specified why the council had to take such extensive measure.

During public question time, questioners raised opposition to the controversial notice of motion.

Some of the contents of the questions labelled hoisting of the Palestinian flag as “highly questionable,” “outside of the council realms,” and a move that “will increase hatred for Israel and increase anti-semitism.”

Although Ms Gillies read only a few of the many questions “with similar contents” it could’ve contributed to council’s decision of a public closure fearing a clash from both sides.

Councillor Rhonda Garad has said this “assumption of violence” is not right and claims she was told police had credible evidence of two groups attending the council meeting.

“We’ve had not one incident in any of the (pro-Palestinian) protests held at the Harmony Square, in the public question times during council meeting in relation to the Israel war on Gaza, or any notice of motion.

“No violence, no threats and yet suddenly there’s this assumption of violence and we’re not allowed to see any evidence of justification for that.

“How do two groups at a public meeting warrant an all-out shut down of the council and excessive security?

“I was told there’s a great deal of interest on this item (referring to the notice of motion on Palestinian flag) that justifies the deprivation for citizens to attend the meeting on serious grounds.”

More than 10 individuals with the Israeli flag made their way to the Square after they were blocked from the meeting. As did the almost 20 attendees with a Palestinian flag.

The groups had gathered in light of the notice of motion at the council meeting to keep the Palestinian flag hoisted at the Square permanently until a ceasefire.

Acting Superintendent Andrew McKee said Police officers were happy with the behaviour of all who attended.

“There were no conflicts, no public order issues and no arrests.

“Victoria Police retains close communications with all communities which have a strong interest in events unfolding in the Middle East.”

Amanda, from Free Palestine Dandenong Group, was at the Square along with a few members of her group.

“The Police formed a line that divided Harmony Square in half, the Pro-Palestinians on one and the Pro-Israel on the other side.”

Chants of “Bring them back” and “You’re supporting Hamas” were made from one side and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” from the other group.

She said there was no aggression from either side and the presence of 20 police officers was unnecessary.

On Monday 27 November, a notice of motion passed by the council, largely supported by councillors Garad and Jim Memeti, called for a permanent ceasefire which the Jewish Community Council of Victoria labelled “highly regrettable.”

This is not the first time a notice of motion on Palestine was brought to the council, but it was the first time Council had closed out the public. Cr Garad said she would not let it slide as she would call for transparency and accountability on the decision.