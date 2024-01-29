Councillor division over flag

By Sahar Foladi

A controversial notice of motion for the Palestinian flag to remain hoisted on a City of Greater Dandenong flagpole until a Gaza ceasefire was voted down at a council meeting on Monday 22 January.

The flag was raised on Friday 29 December as reported previously by Star Journal, in front of 3,000 people who described a heart-warming and emotional scene.

A majority of councillors voted down the latest motion, arguing the council needed to opt for a neutral stance, to promote “peace and harmony” within the Greater Dandenong community rather than “take sides.”

In support of the flag, Councillor Jim Memeti listed the many times council had supported the multicultural communities of Greater Dandenong whenever they faced grief and turmoil in their home country.

“Some have questioned if it’s our role to stand with our community, it’s not only the right thing to do but it’s consistent with what we’ve done many times in the past

“Some have questioned if it’s our role to stand in solidarity with our residents in their darkest hours.

“It’s not only the right thing to do but it’s consistent with what we’ve done so many times in the past.

“We affirmed our support for peace and stability for the Ukraine community, we were united in support of Afghan community as their homeland faced turmoil, we recognised and condemned the violence against Hazara people and lastly the council voted in solidarity with our African community.

“Our actions showed our dedication to our community.

“It’s not only right but necessary that we stand in solidarity with them.

“Our voice must join to call for permanent ceasefire.”

Councillor Angela Long took the lead to oppose the motion saying council is all inclusive, not exclusive, and encouraged other councillors to do the same.

“I object because flying the Palestinian flag on our flag pole makes the public believe council is supporting one community over the other.”

Councillor Tim Dark echoed Cr Long. He pressed the importance for Council to remain neutral as “there’s no winners, both sides have issues.”

“We have always prided ourselves on not picking a side, supporting every nationality, group and that’s what separates us from other councils.

“Picking side is incredibly divisive. Whilst I understand the sentiment we’re getting from both sides it’s crucial for the council to remain neutral.”

He mentioned how the council chose sides at the previous notice of motion passed at a council meeting on Monday 27 November, which called for a ceasefire and how “people are raising significant concerns.”

According to Cr Dark, a total of more than 1100 emails have been sent to councillors and the council on the issue from both sides of the affected communities.

However, according to councillor Rhonda Garad, the majority of the emails weren’t from residents.

“I understand they were coming from Jewish organisations such as Jewish Community Council of Victoria Inc.

“It was within the network largely not residents of City of Greater Dandenong.”

She said she found the outcome of the motion “deeply concerning,” as it goes to show that a majority of councillors failed to stand for their community.

“It’s mostly concerning that a majority of councillors choose not to side with the residents but they chose to side with people outside our community.”

She claims the Council attempted to “alternate the motion” by flying a peace flag instead “that somehow was in any way addressing an issue of genocide of people in Gaza.”

“That’s how out of touch and distant they are from their community.”

A message to the community by Philip Zajac, president of the Jewish Community Council of Victoria Inc, posted on 24 December 2023 stated how the organisation had been “working tirelessly with councillors across Melbourne and also with Victorian Government ministers to try and prevent local government from weighing in on the Israeli-Hamas conflict…”

It also listed Greater Dandenong Council as among the councils to have passed “highly regreattable” previous motions on Gaza.

Chief executive officer of the organisation, Naomi Levin welcomed the “defeat of this motion…as a reflection of common sense.”

“We have worked with Jewish people who live and work in the City of Greater Dandenong.

“The impact that this motion, and the previous one on Gaza, has had on them has been significant.

“Councillors themselves acknowledge that these motions have even left council staff feeling unsafe,” she said.

“Local councils have a responsibility to unite communities and promote respect for diversity.

“Motions like these do the opposite, they divide communities and leave some community members feeling unwelcome.”

Meanwhile, councillor Bob Milkovic went all-out to say the only flag that should be flying at Harmony Square is the Australian flag as a refugee-welcoming country.

“Raising any flag in this municipality is quite likely to offend someone no matter what flag it is.

“As much as we feel for the victims, no matter what side, our country has been welcoming of refugees and people looking for better life,” he said.

“We have come here from war torn countries in search of a better life and whatever we do, we need to make sure we drive our communities together.

“We need to make sure we don’t take sides and offer support to everyone.”

