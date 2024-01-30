Body armour seized at Keysborough home

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Keysborough landscaper has pleaded guilty after police seized a camouflage body-armour vest and other illegal items from his bedroom.

Officers from the Viper and Echo police taskforces found the items during a search of 28-year-old Nathan Collins’ home early on 1 December 2022, a court heard.

A police prosecutor told Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 24 January that there was no “legitimate reason” for Collins to possess a bullet-proof vest without a licence.

It was a “serious” example of the offence, he said.

And “extremely concerning” that it was found with knuckle-dusters, an extendable baton and a vial of testosterone in the same room.

Collins offered no explanation to police for why he had the items.

His defence lawyer Richard Jakobson told the court that Collins couldn’t recall the reason for having them.

He argued against a conviction which could impact on Collins’s fledgling business being able to attract work on government projects such as Victoria’s Big Build.

Magistrate Christina Windisch noted Collins had no prior convictions and a solid work history but he faced a “substantial” fine.

“Fortunately for you, the police haven’t alleged any other nefarious activity associated with you.

“If these items fell in the wrong hands there can be real problems in the community.”

Collins was fined $4000 without conviction. All of the items were forfeited.