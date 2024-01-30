The Melbourne International Film Festival comes to Bunjil Place

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) will return to Bunjil Place in February to present some of the best from the recent film program on the big screen.

Presented over four nights under the stars, this event will screen some of the most popular films from MIFF 2023, which you can enjoy alongside live performances, Q&As with filmmakers, and drinks and food.

Running from 1 to 4 February, the program will kick off with the MIFF Shorts Program showcasing four short films each influenced by the life and cultural experiences of the filmmakers. The next three nights will screen a feature film each from 8pm, following live music performances from 7pm.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff said the council was proud to be able to offer unique cultural experiences to local audiences through our world-class entertainment precinct Bunjil Place.

“The MIFF Summer Screening Program promises to be a great local night out for film lovers or those just wanting a unique summer experience,” she said.

“With live music performances, filmmaker Q&A sessions, a delectable menu, and refreshing drinks, all complemented by an outstanding lineup of Australian and international films, you don’t want to miss this cinematic celebration at Bunjil Place. Join us for a mesmerising experience under the stars, where film, culture, and entertainment converge.”

Tickets are $10 per night, or $35 for all four nights – and include a complimentary drink on arrival.

To know more about the film program, visit bunjilplace.com.au/news/miff-summer-screenings-2024