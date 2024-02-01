Teens arrested after alleged hit-runs

Two boys from Clyde North and Noble Park have been arrested after a stolen car allegedly struck and seriously injured two cyclists in hit-run crashes on Beach Road last month.

A 51-year-old Aspendale man was struck down on his bike in Cheltenham about 5.20am on Tuesday 23 January, and a short time later a 72-year-old man from Bentleigh East was involved in a collision in Beaumaris, police say.

Both riders were taken to hospital. The Aspendale man was released from hospital on 30 January, the Bentleigh East rider remains in hospital in a serious, stable condition.

After a week-long police investigation, the 16-year-old boys were arrested in Noble Park about 7.30pm on 31 January.

The Noble Park boy was taken to hospital under police guard. He was expected to be charged with car theft.

The Clyde North boy alleged to have been the hit-run driver of the stolen Holden Astra faces 14 charges including reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally causing serious injury and dangerous driving.

He was also charged over an alleged robbery at a shopping centre on the Nepean Highway, Cheltenham on 26 January, as well as an alleged aggravated burglary in Bluegrass Close, Waterways, the following day.

He will appear in a children’s court later today.

The Astra, allegedly stolen from Preston on 21 January, was recovered by police in Black Rock.

Police say they are seeking to locate more youths involved in the collision.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au