The run home: Turf 2

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Parkmore’s reverse outright win over Dandenong West in Turf 2 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) has thrown a spanner in the works of several premiership and finals aspirants.

As well as opening up the slim possibility of the Bulls being usurped atop the table, it has made things difficult for Cranbourne and Lyndale.

With three games remaining, we have taken a look at where each team sits as the race to March heats up.

Current ladder: Dandenong West 52, HSD 45, Parkfield 45, Parkmore 32, Cranbourne 30, Lyndale 30, Narre Warren 21, Keysborough 15

Dandenong West

Games remaining: HSD, Cranbourne, Lyndale

Virtually locked in to top-spot. The match against HSD is a flip of the coin, but they will be favoured to defeat Cranbourne and Lyndale. Provided the Bulls don’t lose outright to the Cobras, top spot should be theirs.

HSD

Games remaining: Dandenong West, Lyndale, Cranbourne

Faces the same sides as Dandenong West on the run home. Would need to go undefeated and hope other results go its way if it wants to finish first. Two wins out of the three should lock in second place.

Parkfield

Games remaining: Narre Warren, Keysborough, Parkmore

While no-one will say it publicly, every team would want to avoid Dandenong West in the semi-final and the Bandits are in a strong position to do so. Currently sitting 13 points clear of fourth spot with a reasonably soft run home, one win should be enough to at least secure third place, and they should strongly challenge for second spot.

Parkmore

Games remaining: Keysborough, Narre Warren, Parkfield

It’s remarkable that Parkmore had only one win after nine rounds yet now sits in the top four, but that reflects the rain-interrupted nature of the season so far. Two points clear of fifth and sixth with a more benign end to the home-and-away season, the Pirates control their own destiny.

Cranbourne

Games remaining: Lyndale, Dandenong West, HSD

Despite the win over Narre Warren on the weekend, Parkmore’s reverse outright has made things tricky for the Eagles. The loser of the upcoming two-dayer against Lyndale is effectively out of finals contention. The old ‘one week at a time’ cliché will ring through for Clint Ayres’ men who will hope to survive the first test, given sterner challenges will then need to be scaled against the Bulls and Cobras.

Lyndale

Games remaining: Cranbourne, HSD, Dandenong West

Faces the same teams on the road home as Cranbourne so the tale is much the same. Both Cranbourne and Lyndale will rue tight losses if they fall just short.

Narre Warren

Games remaining: Parkfield, Parkmore, Keysborough

Is fighting with Keysborough to avoid relegation in Turf 2, but has a superior net run rate and points. Lots will likely be riding on the round 14 match, with the priority until then being to cause an upset, or at least make it competitive to give the Magpies a chance of staying in Turf 2 even if it loses its last match.

Keysborough

Games remaining: Parkmore, Parkfield, Narre Warren

It’s not looking good for Keysborough. Beating Narre in round 14 would give the Knights a chance, but would need to do so by a reasonable margin and hope Narre does not pick up wins along the way. If Keysy goes into round 14 with two wins already under its belt, and then wins, it will be okay.

Predicted final ladder: Dandenong West 64, HSD 63, Parkfield 63, Parkmore 44, Cranbourne 36, Lyndale 36, Narre Warren 27, Keysborough 15