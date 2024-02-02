Truckie bailed on fatal crash charges

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong truck driver has faced court over a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Rowville last month.

Nikhil Tomar, 27, appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 February on charges of dangerous driving, careless driving, entering an intersection against a red traffic light.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives allege that Tomar caused the death of another driver Yunesh Naidu at the intersection of Wellington Road and Braeburn Parade on 11 January.

Magistrate Tara Hartnett set bail conditions for Tomar, including a ban on driving any motor or heavy vehicle.

He was also ordered to surrender passports and not to leave Australia.

Tomar was bailed to appear at a committal mention hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 7 June.