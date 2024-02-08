Hampton Park aggravated burglary

Two men in their 30s are on the loose after an aggravated burglary in a Highland Avenue home in Hampton Park on Friday 2 February.

Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the incident where the two offenders bypassed the locked security entrance, kicked in the front door and impersonated police.

Footage had been acquired from the stolen front door camera which showed the men identifying themselves as police when they entered the home just before 3 a.m. that Friday.

The two occupants of the home had woken up and saw the two men in the hallway, and both had fled on foot after being discovered.

Detectives released an image and CCTV footage of one of the men who can be observed wearing a GEEDUP windcheater, and the other man off-screen is described to have been in all-black clothing.

One of the men was described as having an Australian accent, and the other a New Zealand accent.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au.