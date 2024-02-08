Hoon riders wanted by police

A Springvale boy is among five youths arrested as part of a motorcycle mob hooning across several freeways in Melbourne’s west.

A swarm of about 55 riders travelled erratically on the Western Ring Road on the afternoon of 23 December before heading to the Tullamarine Freeway, CityLink, Bolte Bridge and Catani Gardens in St Kilda, police say.

A rider allegedly kicked the side mirror of a police vehicle before the group took off towards the CBD.

Police say some riders on City Link were seen dangerously swerving between cars, performing wheelies and filming each other.

The Springvale 16-year-old, a Craigieburn 20-year-old man and a Dallas 17-year-old boy were arrested and expected to be charged on summons with reckless conduct endangering life, unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

A 19-year-old Reservoir man was charged with 15 offences including criminally damaging a police vehicle, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, dangerous driving, improper use of a motor vehicle, driving without numberplates, unlicensed driving and drug possession.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.

A 15-year-old boy was released pending further enquiries.

Police have released images in a bid to identify four other riders from the incident.

The first man is described as Caucasian, 18-25 years old, solid build and wearing a blue and white Fox brand motocross helmet, black jumper with black motocross armour, blue and black motorcycle gloves, black pants and khaki work boots.

He was riding a blue Yamaha dirt bike with blue wheels.

A second man was described as Caucasian, 18-25 years old and with a slim build and dark hair.

He wore a pink, white and black Fox brand motocross helmet, white T-shirt with red and blue writing on the front and rear, black sport shorts and grey shoes and rode a red and white dirt bike.

A third was described as Middle Eastern, aged 20-25 years old with medium build.

He wore a black and grey motocross helmet, white T-shirt with red and blue writing on the front and back, white motorcycle gloves, tight-fitting black pants and black Nike runners.

He rode a white and blue Yamaha dirt bike.

The fourth man was described as Middle Eastern, 20-25 years old and of large build.

He wore a green motorbike helmet, black hooded jumper with green text, black shorts and white runners.

He was riding a grey and orange 2014 KTM 390 Duke.

Inspector Dean Allen from North West Metro Achilles Taskforce said that sort of high-risk riding was “nothing to brag about”.

“It could seriously injure or kill you, your friends or an innocent road user.

“If you’re lucky enough to escape injury you could still be hit with criminal charges which means facing a magistrate and having your precious bike seized. It’s just not worth it.

“We’re imploring parents to sit down with their kids and explain the risks of this kind of behaviour.

“The last thing we want to do is to have to notify a parent when a tragedy occurs.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au